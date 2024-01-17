Watch: Chicago River experiences rare 'steam devil' phenomenon

A rare sight occurred across Chicago River and Lake Michigan over the weekend when vapour swirling above the water created a natural phenomenon known as a “steam devil”.

Onlookers took to social media to share footage of the event, which is said to occur when small whirlwinds form over relatively warm water during cold air outbreaks.

The spectacle unfolded as temperatures in Chicago, Illinois plummeted to lows of minus 20 degrees and a dangerous Arctic blast continued to sweep across the US.

Similar scenes were caught on camera at the Gulf of Mexico in Galveston, Texas, with one social media user saying the event resembled “a backdrop for a movie scene”.

Steam devil sightings are generally rare, with the phenomenon first being reported and studied in the 1970s.

They received their name after comparison to dust devils, which are whirlwinds of a similar size and structure on land.