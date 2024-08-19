HOW TO WATCH | Chiefs vs Bears on 38 The Spot
The Chiefs wrap up their preseason schedule Thursday, Aug. 22, hosting the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs wrap up their preseason schedule Thursday, Aug. 22, hosting the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
OK, I get it. I know the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have a Midwest rivalry that's decades old. But you have to give Simone Biles a break here. She went to root on her husband, Jonathan Owens, at the Bears' preseason game on Saturday, and she happened to we
The NFL season hasn't officially started yet, but Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is already displaying his magic. His latest trick? A behind-the-back pass.
Week 2 of the NFL preseason proved to be rather eventful, with several quarterback competitions coming into focus in recent days.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released edge rusher Randy Gregory after he failed to report to training camp.
Having already become a $50-million man earlier this season, Hideki Matsuyama didn’t waste much time eclipsing $55 million in career earnings. The Japanese star is walking away from Memphis with $3.6 million for shooting 17-under 263 at
Khelif was Algeria’s first woman to ever win a gold medal in boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics
Did Hideki Matsuyama violate Rule 8-1 during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday? The PGA Tour determined that a violation wasn’t committed by the eventual champion, but the moment is worth closer investigating.
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel hasn't lost a step in being the funniest head coach in the NFL. During a sideline interview in his team's second home preseason game of the year against the Washington Commanders, McDaniel talked about the improvement he's seen…
The New York Giants might have a big problem on their hands with quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones' miserable preseason performance against the Houston Texans on Saturday bewildered even Giants
When it comes to losing large sums of money on sports, Aubrey Drake Graham has made an art out of it. And the God's Plan hitmaker crafted another masterpiece Saturday when he bet $450,000 on Israel Adesanya to beat Dricus du Plessis in their UFC 305 middleweight title…
This new Tampa Bay Lightning forward should be a huge addition to their roster.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Russell Wilson has been playing football for a long time. He's well-versed in the rhythms of a season. The highs and lows and everything in between.
A banner afternoon for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark -- where she set the WNBA single-season rookie assist record against the Seattle Storm -- wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. Well, from start to finish, anyway. Eventually, compet
Watch this hysterical video of New York Islanders head coach Patrick Roy and his grandson, who asked him an important question while he was strapping on the floor hockey pads.
ESPN is projecting this Philadelphia Flyers star to have a career year.
Noah Lyles didn’t mince his words when questioned about Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
This recently traded Bruin is one of the top pending UFAs heading into 2024-25.
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson appears to have lost notable weight during the offseason, based on photos taken at his basketball camp in South Carolina.
As days in August are winding down, a majority of NHL teams have a good idea of their roster compositions for the start of training camp and preseason, about a month away. But some teams still have notable restricted free agents to sign. Look no further than the New Jersey Devils, who still ...
Carolina’s 15-12 preseason loss to the N.Y. Jets featured no Panthers starters, but did include the team’s first touchdown since Christmas Eve.