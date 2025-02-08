How to watch Chisora vs Wallin: TV channel and live stream for boxing tonight

Derek Chisora and Otto Wallin meet in what could be an emotional night of boxing this evening.

‘Del Boy’ has vowed to retire from the sport when he reaches 50 professional fights. Tonight’s bout will take him to 49, and potentially his last in Britain.

Chisora is coming in off the back of an impressive knockout win over Joe Joyce, while Wallin is out to continue rebuilding following his knockout defeat to Anthony Joshua in late 2023.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the fight.

How to watch Chisora vs Wallin

TV channel: The event will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and DAZN.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will be able to watch on the Discovery+ website and app. DAZN subscribers will be able to access a live stream on their website and app.

