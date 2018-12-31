Watch Countries Around The World Celebrate New Year's Eve 2018

People the world over found festive ways to usher in the 2019 new year, as the

People the world over found festive ways to usher in the 2019 new year, as the Gregorian calendar’s 2018 year came to a close at midnight on Dec. 31.

Many cities used fireworks to celebrate the new year with a bang. People in different countries also carried out unique traditions ― from Spain, where revelers eat 12 grapes as the clock rings out the 12 strokes of midnight for good luck, to Brazil, where those celebrating beachside have been known to run into the ocean’s waves.

Scroll down to see how nations worldwide greeted the first moments of 2019:

France

Nous sommes en 2019 ! Revivez le feu d'artifice tiré depuis l'Arc de Triomphe pour le passage à la nouvelle année pic.twitter.com/H4jRoOove5 — BFMTV (@BFMTV) December 31, 2018

Video: Disneyland Paris rings in the New Year! pic.twitter.com/GI7c7bv8Xm — ED92 (@ED92live) December 31, 2018

Germany

#FrohesNeues 2019 aus Berlin! Mögen all Eure Wünsche in Erfüllung gehen und die guten Vorsätze bis zum 2.1. halten. #willkommen2019#welcome2019pic.twitter.com/8uuL6HWQx3 — Carsten Behrendt (@nahsehen) December 31, 2018

Lebanon

Beirut’s on fire!!! Happy new year everyone. #HappyNewYear2019pic.twitter.com/MLcPA5Lyh8 — Elie Rizk ايلي رزق (@ElieRizkF1) December 31, 2018

United Arab Emirates

HAPPY NEW YEAR: Dubai rings in 2019 in style. https://t.co/YkXMuLGeTWpic.twitter.com/QazXUOEUkA — ABC News (@ABC) December 31, 2018

2019! Dubai rang in the New Year just minutes ago (Vid: @DXBMediaOffice) pic.twitter.com/qllDBwGdSb — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) December 31, 2018

Thailand

Fireworks over Bangkok as Thailand welcomes in 2019 (BBC News). Happy New Year everyone! pic.twitter.com/M6m65tB05D — Richard Barrow in Thailand (@RichardBarrow) December 31, 2018

Bangkok rings in 2019 with an amazing fireworks show as cities across the globe prepare to greet the new year. https://t.co/qfP5phJrYU#NewYearsEvepic.twitter.com/Pzit1K5SBE — ABC News (@ABC) December 31, 2018

Australia

Check out this impressive fireworks countdown on Sydney Harbour Bridge!#SydNYE sets the standard for the rest of the world in #NewYearsEve celebrations https://t.co/p8tRI62nzapic.twitter.com/Q8GmSltqw2 — ITV News (@itvnews) December 31, 2018

Happy New Year 🥳🥂



Wishing you and yours a happy, prosperous and safe 2019.



Photo credit: Getty Images / City of Sydney #SydNYE#NewYearsEve #2019 #NYEpic.twitter.com/Csf1hgJ0vI — Sydney Opera House (@SydOperaHouse) December 31, 2018

Singapore

Goodbye 2018, hello 2019! Singapore celebrates the New Year with spectacular fireworks at the Marina Bay countdown party https://t.co/SklcKnvCmipic.twitter.com/eYsqXZqoiL — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) December 31, 2018

Brazil





Rio welcomed the new year with a dazzling fireworks display over Copacabana Beach #HappyNewYear2019pic.twitter.com/N6bsjfpYtI — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) January 1, 2019

United Kingdom

IN PHOTOS: The U.K. rings in 2019 with fireworks over The London Eye and Elizabeth Tower #HappyNewYear2019pic.twitter.com/fCc7rJEkg4 — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) January 1, 2019

Japan

Happy New Year Japan! Some spectacular fireworks at Appi Kogen ski resort in Tohoku #2019年#HappyNewYearhttps://t.co/f6Y5a9kYOu — Hiroko Tabuchi (@HirokoTabuchi) December 31, 2018

Hong Kong

Fireworks light up the sky above Hong Kong for New Year https://t.co/RbxftBDaHV — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) December 31, 2018

Hong Kong brings in the new year with fireworks, lights and music centred on Victoria Harbour#HappyNewYear2019pic.twitter.com/Rs12Dx4xJj — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 31, 2018