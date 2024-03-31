How to watch Wardley vs Clarke: TV channel and live stream for boxing tonight

Two unbeaten heavyweights go toe-to-toe at the O2 Arena tonight when Frazer Clarke faces Fabio Wardley.

This fight has been a long time in the making and fans will hope to see the tagline ‘Bad Blood’ live up to its billing with multiple titles on the line in London.

Wardley, who boasts a career 17-0 line after downing David Adeleye in October, holds the British and WBA Continental heavyweight belts along with the WBO European and Commonwealth honours.

For the first time, Clarke will battle for 12 rounds as the 32-year-old looks to bank his ninth professional victory.

It promises to be an unpredictable contest with a strong undercard, topped by Olympic medallist Ben Whittaker taking on Leon Willings.

How to watch Wardley vs Clarke

TV channel: In the UK, Wardley vs Clarke is being shown live tonight on Sky Sports. Coverage gets underway at 6pm BST on Sky Sports Action and 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

The main event should take place at around 10:30pm.

Live stream: Those with a Sky Sports subscription can also catch the whole event live online via the Sky Go app.

