Watch: Cliff Diving World Series makes Italian stop on world tour

The Italian leg of the Cliff Diving World Series took place against the breathtaking backdrop of Polignano a Mare.

Beginning in April in the Philippines then moving on to Dublin, Ireland, and with stops in Portugal, Lebanon and Bosnia and Herzegovina to come, the competition will end in September in Bilbao, Spain.

Gary Hunt of the United Kingdom and Australia's Rhiannan Iffland are currently in the lead. Hunt was on point on Sunday, finishing a full 50 points ahead of Andy Jones of the United States, who placed second just ahead of Michal Navratil of the Czech Republic.

Iffland was no less impressive, besting Maria Paula Quintero of Colombia by 45 points. Yana Nestsiarava placed third in the women's category.

Iffland said: "Look at this place. It's like a paradise for cliff diving; the weather is always great, the fans as well. You step up on the platform and there's so much energy, which is a really, really amazing feeling."