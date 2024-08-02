Watch: Climate activists block entrance to Taylor Swift venue in Poland

Polish climate activists claim to have disrupted a Taylor Swift concert in Poland by blocking vehicles trying to enter the venue - Sergei Gapon/AFP

Polish climate activists claim to have disrupted a Taylor Swift concert in Poland by blocking vehicles trying to enter the venue.

A small group of activists from Last Generation – similar to the Just Stop Oil campaign – filmed themselves unfurling banners and sitting down in front of the entrance to the PGE Narodowy stadium in Warsaw.

They stopped several unmarked black cars, which may have contained Swift and her security team, from continuing. It was not immediately clear whether the singer had been in any of the vehicles.

A caption on the video posted on X, formerly Twitter, by Last Generation said: “Arrival disrupted!”

The UK Just Stop Oil account republished the video with the caption: “Taylor Swift blocked in Poland.”