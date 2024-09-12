WATCH: Clouds arrive, rain on the way too

The Daily Beast

The last time Taylor Swift encouraged her fans to vote via Instagram, the result was 35,000 new voter registrations. This year, as the singer endorses Kamala Harris, her influence is likely to be felt again—which right-wing commentators like Megyn Kelly are not happy about.“You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor,” Kelly screamed on her podcast Wednesday. Notably, Swift also endorsed Joe Biden over Donald Trump in the 2020 election as well, and her sales didn’t suffer