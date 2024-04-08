WATCH: Clouds Tuesday, passing showers too

CBC

Overlooking Hopedale harbour, Ross Flowers has built his home — as well as the traditional home of Inuit: An igloo that's three metres wide, built from snow. Flowers builds the circular structure almost every year, teaching local young men how to find the right snow, cut blocks and build the shape. At the end, Flowers lays down a polar bear hide as a base for himself and others to relax on. In March, the group cut 100 snow blocks, but an unexpected rainstorm made more than half unusable. The men