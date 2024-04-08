WATCH: Clouds Tuesday, passing showers too
Ready for your next solar eclipse, Canada? Here are some of the surprising ways it could affect your weather
When a truck carrying over 100,000 salmon crashed and overturned, it might have spelled destruction for the fish aboard, which were intended to replenish local populations in the Imnaha River.
The alligator was 7 feet, 11 inches long, the state says.
“The biggest barrier is getting people’s heads around it”
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
GUNTUR, India (AP) — There's a pungent odor on Ratna Raju's farm that he says is protecting his crops from the unpredictable and extreme weather that's become more frequent with human-caused climate change. The smell comes from a concoction of cow urine, an unrefined sugar known as jaggery, and other organic materials that act as fertilizers, pesticides and bad weather barriers for his corn, rice, leafy greens and other vegetables on his farm in Guntur in India's southern Andhra Pradesh state. T
Tens of thousands are evacuated in northern Kazakhstan, amid warnings that floods are spreading in Russia.
A volcano has erupted on an island in the Galápagos, Ecuador. Lava flow from the volcano reaches the ocean. While the eruption posed no risk to humans, the island is home to a number of species, including iguanas, penguins and flightless cormorants.
Overlooking Hopedale harbour, Ross Flowers has built his home — as well as the traditional home of Inuit: An igloo that's three metres wide, built from snow. Flowers builds the circular structure almost every year, teaching local young men how to find the right snow, cut blocks and build the shape. At the end, Flowers lays down a polar bear hide as a base for himself and others to relax on. In March, the group cut 100 snow blocks, but an unexpected rainstorm made more than half unusable. The men
A new sea level data map shows flood risk zones will extend higher and further inland on Canada's coast, particularly impacting populated areas in parts of Metro Vancouver south of the Fraser River. It's estimated 325,000 people in Canada will live on land falling in annual flood risk zones by 2100, according information released Thursday by Climate Central, a Princeton, New Jersey-based, non-profit group of scientists and communicators.That's a 10 per cent increase from the group's 2030 estimat
MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — Eclipse spectators staked out their spots across three countries Sunday, fervently hoping for clear skies despite forecasts calling for clouds along most of the sun-vanishing route. North America won’t see another coast-to-coast total solar eclipse for 21 years, prompting the weekend’s worry and mad rush. Monday’s extravaganza stretches from Mexico’s Pacific beaches to Canada’s rugged Atlantic shores, with 15 U.S. states in between. “I have arrived in the path of totality!
The mayor of Orenburg urges thousands of residents to evacuate as the Ural River continues to swell.
Why the public resistance to carbon tax policies? New research suggests a few key factors that may play a role in influencing popular support for carbon tax efforts in Canada.
As spring unfolds new beginnings emerge. On the country’s political landscape many Canadians are starting to think about the future. A new poll released last weekend by Abacus Data, which surveyed 3,550 Canadians with an emphasis on Ontario and Alberta, found that support for Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government continues to decline, while support for the Conservatives is rising. If an election was held now, 41 percent of committed voters would choose Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives with the Lib
How you can catch a glimpse of the Great North American Eclipse on the Central Coast.
Building materials were seen flying off a construction site in Manchester as Storm Kathleen moved through on April 6.The Met Office forecast strong winds on Saturday morning, as the storm hit the UK and Ireland.The footage here was captured by Sarah Larsen. Credit: Sarah Larsen via Storyful
The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is likely to be one of the most active on record, a forecasting service has said. Meteorologists from Colorado State University called it unusually early and with unusual confidence, because the conditions are so "favourable" for hurricanes this year. The Atlantic hurricane season is classed as the period from 1 June to 30 November.
Jury selection began Monday in a lawsuit against Warren Buffett’s BNSF Railway over the lung cancer deaths of two people who lived in a small Montana town near the U.S.-Canada border where thousands of people were exposed to asbestos from a vermiculite mine. The widespread contamination over decades led the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2009 to declare the first-ever public health emergency during a Superfund cleanup. The Libby, Montana, site is one of the deadliest under the program.
A new book, The Exhausted Earth, outlines how capitalism leads to burnout - for people and planet. But regenerative solutions are possible if people focus on interconnectedness, not isolation.
On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will alter weather conditions on the Earth’s surface as it plays out in the sky.