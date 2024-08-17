With the 2024 presidential election approaching, you might be tuning into CNN and other news channels more than usual. But what if you’re a cord-cutter? Need not worry! Here’s everything you need to know for how to watch CNN without cable.

How to Watch CNN Online

New Max Logo

Stream CNN on Max

Sling TV

Stream CNN on Sling Orange

DirecTV Stream Logo

Stream CNN on DirecTV Stream

Hulu-deal

Stream CNN on Hulu + Live TV

How to Watch CNN Without Cable

There are plenty of ways to watch CNN online, you’ll just need to subscribed to a live-TV streaming service that includes the channel. Or, opt for a Max subscription to get CNN Max, which offers some of the same content as its linear channel, with the addition of exclusive programming. If you want to watch CNN for free, you just need to find a platform that offers free trials. Below we’ve outlined all of the ways to watch CNN online and outlined which live-TV streaming services offer free trial periods. Using a free trial to watch CNN for free is your best path to a one-time event you’re hoping to catch, such as specific election coverage. Simply cancel the subscription once the free trial is over!

How to Watch CNN Without Cable: Max

CNN Max offers CNN originals Amanpour, Anderson Cooper 360, The Lead With Jake Tapper and The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer, as well as additional live programming from CNN U.S. and CNN International. The service also includes offerings built specifically for the Max streaming audience, and content doesn’t always mirror its linear lineup. But if you’re looking for 24/7 CNN news coverage, CNN Max is a great option for accessing information during the 2024 Election.

New Max Logo

Stream CNN on Max

Free Trial : N/A

Price : $9.99+/month

Device Availability: Amazon Fire TV devices with Fire OS 5 or later, Android TV devices with Android TV OS 5.1 or later, Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD with tvOS 14 or later, Cox Contour 2, Contour Stream Player, LG Smart TV with webOS 3.5 or later, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Roku OS 11, Samsung TV (2016 models and later), VIZIO Smart TV (2016 models and later), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xumo TV (XClass TV), Xumo Stream Box, Xfinity X1 and Flex

How to Watch CNN Without Cable: Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cord-cutting options for accessing CNN. The service offers three subscriptions with different channel lineups. We recommend the Sling Orange plan for $40/month, since it’s cost-effective and includes CNN — but every Sling plan offers the channel. With Sling, you can’t watch CNN for free since there’s no free trial period. But if you act fast, you can watch CNN for one month starting at just $20 because the service is offering new users half off their first month! In terms of live-TV streaming services, this is the cheapest way to watch CNN without cable.

Sling TV

Stream CNN on Sling Orange

Free Trial : N/A

Price : $40/month $20/month

Device Availability : AirTV, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Cox, Google Nest, iOS, LG TV, Roku, Samsung TV, TiVo, Vizio, Windows 10, Windows 11, Xbox, Xfinity

Channel Lineup: A&E, AMC, AXS TV, BBC America, BET, Bloomberg Television, Cartoon Network, Charge!, CNN, Comedy Central, Comet, Disney Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Food Network, Freeform, Fuse, HGTV, History Channel, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, Local Now, MGM+ Drive-In, MotorTrend, Nick Jr., QVC, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel, Vice

How to Watch CNN Without Cable for Free: DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial and a few different subscription options for a variety of prices so you can choose whichever fits your budget. The Choice package is the most popular and offers CNN in addition to over 100 other channels for $108.99/month, but right now they’re offering a major discount: New customers can get the Choice plan for just $69.99/month for your first three months. With no annual contract what’s not to love about watching CNN with DirecTV Stream?

DirecTV Stream Logo

Stream CNN on DirecTV Stream

Free Trial : Five days

Price : $108.99/month $69.99/month

Device Availability : Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Roku TV, Samsung TV

Channel Lineup: A&E, ACC Network, AccuWeather, AMC, Animal Planet, AXS TV, BabyFirst, BBC America, BET, Big Ten Network, Bloomberg Television, Boomerang, Bravo, Bounce, Cartoon Network, Cheddar News, Cleo TV, CMT, CNBC, CNBC World, CNN, CNN en Espanol, CNNi, Comedy Central, Comedy TV, Cooking Channel, Cozi TV, C-SPAN, C-SPAN2, Daystar HD, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, E!, Earthx TV, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, FanDuel TV, FMC, Food Network, Fox Business, Fox News, FS1, Fox Weather, Freeform, Fuse, FX, FXX, GAC Family, Galavision, Game Show, Get TV, Golf Channel, Great American Family, GRIT, Hallmark, Heroes & Icons, HGTV, HLN, HSN, IFC, ID, Ion, Jewelry Television, Jewish Life TV, Justice Central, Lifetime, Me TV, MLB Network, MotorTrend, MSNBC, MTV, MTV 2, National Geographic, NBA TV, Newsmax, NFL Network, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, OWN, Paramount, PBS Kids, Pop TV, QVC, QVC 2, QVC 3, Reelz, RFD TV, Science, SEC Network, Shop LC, Shorts TV, Sundance TV, Syfy, Tastemade, TBS, TCM, TeenNick, Tennis Channel, The First, The History Channel, The Weather Channel, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, TruTV, TV Land, TV One, TVG, UniMas, Univision, Up TV, USA, VH1, Vice, We TV

How to Watch CNN Without Cable: Hulu + Live TV

The Hulu + Live TV subscription is the most expensive option for watching CNN without cable, ringing in at $76.99/month. With that being said, you get a lot of content with this bundle subscription. You gain access to the Hulu streaming library, CNN as well as ESPN Plus and Disney Plus. This is a comprehensive packing for addressing all you cord-cutter needs.

Hulu-deal

Stream CNN on Hulu + Live TV

Free Trial : N/A

Price : $76.99/month

Device Availability : Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, iPhone, LG TV, Nintendo Switch, Roku, Roku TV, Samsung TV, Vizio Smart TV, Xbox

Channel Lineup: A&E, ABC, ABC News Live, ACC Network, Adult Swim, Animal Planet, BET, Big Ten Network, Bloomberg Television, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CBS, CBS News, CBS Sports Network, Cheddar News, CMT, CNBC, CNN, CNN International, Comedy Central, Comedy TV, Cozi TV, Crime+Investigation, CW, Dabl, Discovery Channel, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, E!, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN College Extra, ESPNews, ESPNU, Food Network, FOX, Fox Business, Fox News Channel, Freeform, FS1, FS2, FX, FXM, FXX, FYI, Golf Channel, Hallmark, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HGTV, History, HLN, ID, Justice Central TV, Lifetime, Lifetime Movies, Localish, Military History Chanel, Motor Trend, MSNBC, MTV, NASA, Nat Geo Wild, National Geographic, NBC, NBC News Now, NBCLX, News Nation, NFL Network, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, OWN, Oxygen, Paramount Network, Pop, QVC, SEC Network, Smithsonian Channel, Start TV, Syfy, TBS, Telemundo, The Grio, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, TVLand, Universal Kids, USA, Vevo 80s, Vevo 90s, Vevo Country, Vevo Hip-Hop, Vevo Holiday, Vevo Pop, VH1, Vice, Weather Channel

How to Watch CNN Without Cable for Free

If you’re a cable subscriber, you can login to CNN.com using your TV provider to watch CNN online for free. If you’re a cord-cutter, you’ll need to subscribe to a live-TV streaming service that offers a free trial and includes CNN. Using a free trial is the only way for cord-cutters to watch CNN online for free for a short time.

(If you sign up for a service through our links, TVLine may earn a commission.)

