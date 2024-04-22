WATCH: Cold, possibly frosty mornings early week

Reuters

Portuguese oil company Galp Energia said on Sunday it had concluded the first phase of exploration in the Mopane field off the coast of Namibia and estimated it could have at least 10 billion barrels of oil. Galp said it conducted testing operations at the Mopane-1X well in January and the Mopane-2X well in March. The Mopane field is located in the Orange Basin, along the coast of the southern African country, where Shell and France's TotalEnergies have made several oil and gas discoveries.