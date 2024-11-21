WATCH: Cold & windy, mountain snow
VANCOUVER — Geoff Johnson and fellow storm watchers in Ucluelet, B.C., were concerned on Tuesday about the so-called "bomb cyclone" taking shape off Vancouver Island — not for safety reasons, but because they wondered if it would be "disappointing."
An intense bomb cyclone tore its way across B.C., bringing heavy rains, snow, and fierce winds to the region, knocking down tree limbs and causing thousands to be without power
An intense fall storm is set to impact the B.C. coast on Tuesday, anticipated to bring powerful waves, fierce wind gusts and heavy precipitation that all threaten disruptions to power and travel across the province
It's official! The milder fall weather is fading across southern Ontario, and there's signs of snow creeping into the forecast.
Dangerous winds are ongoing across Vancouver Island and the South Coast. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton
A powerful, fast-intensifying storm swept across B.C.'s South Coast on Tuesday evening, delivering heavy rain, strong winds, and alpine snow.
Parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba are cleaning up after getting walloped by a significant, wintry storm this week, with heavy snow resulting in vehicle collisions that led to road closures
A rare 9-foot oarfish dubbed the "doomsday fish," washed up in Encinitas, California, marking the third sighting of the species in the state this year. Oarfish, typically found deep in the ocean, are linked to earthquake myths but have no proven connection to seismic events.
Over a month’s worth of rain, hurricane-force wind gusts and feet of mountain snow are coming to parts of the Pacific Northwest and Northern California.
Saskatchewan got hit with its first major snowstorm of the season Monday night, with much of the province remaining under a snowfall and winter storm warning Tuesday."Definitely a wintry scene to begin with today," said Dan Fulton, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).Fulton said areas around Melfort, Humboldt and Nipawin were hit the hardest overnight, receiving about 15 centimetres of snow.He said those areas could expect to see more snow accumulate throughout the
A weather bomb, a rapidly intensifying storm, will provide the stage for what will become an exceptional snowfall event in B.C.'s alpine regions––even with the risk of thundersnow
A 'bomb cyclone' that brought wind gusts of up to 160 km/h to parts of the B.C. South Coast led to highway closures and power outages affecting thousands of people Tuesday night.
Gusty winds, rain, and even some wet snow. It's all on the table for parts of Ontario this week as the region falls back into a more typical November pattern
An active pattern sets up over the country this week bringing three storms from coast to coast. Impacts range from strong wind gusts, to blizzard-like conditions, as well as days of dreary and never ending rain
A bizarre sea creature was spotted slowly crawling along the sand after a high tide at the Rye Harbor Nature Reserve in the U.K. “While some might think it looks like something out of a sci-fi film, the marine creature was identified as a sea mouse, a type of worm which can…
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Maxim Timchenko, who runs the largest private energy company in Ukraine, pulls out a piece of paper with bar charts showing how much new electricity his company has brought online this year in the country versus how much Russian bombs have destroyed.
The frozen mummy of a sabre-toothed cub found in Siberia was so well-preserved that it gave scientists the chance to study an extinct mammal unlike ever before.
Tens of thousands of people, primarily on Vancouver Island, were without power overnight after hurricane-force wind gusts from a "bomb cyclone" system blasted southwest British Columbia on Tuesday night and into Wednesday.Gusts up to 170 km/h were recorded at the Sartine Island weather station just off the coast of northern Vancouver Island, according to Environment Canada, as the storm brought down trees and power lines across the South Coast.As of 11 a.m. PT on Wednesday, around 80,000 B.C. Hy
The carcass of the juvenile female fin whale, measuring almost 47 feet, was found Saturday night along the Tony Knowles Coastal Trail in Anchorage.
The American alligator is the second-largest reptile in North America, falling just slightly behind its cousin, the American crocodile.