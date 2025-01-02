WATCH: Colder air arrives late Friday
Snow squall watches and warnings have been issued in southern Ontario for significant snowfall creating treacherous travel. These meandering bands will likely continue through the weekend
An underwater volcanic eruption could be on your 2025 bingo card
How do electric vehicles stand up to Saskatchewan's frigid temperatures? CBC's Alex Soloducha takes a look.
This interesting discovery could be the first of many ways to solve environmental challenges related to coffee waste and sand extraction. The post Scientists have discovered a new purpose for your leftover coffee grounds appeared first on The Manual.
The giant supervolcano that lies under Yellowstone National Park is cooling off in the west but staying hot in the northeast.
A mother killer whale who famously pushed the body of her dead newborn for 17 days in 2018 has lost another calf, and researchers say she is again carrying the body in an apparent act of grief.
Pacific lows stir up the weather for the first weekend of the year in British Columbia
CHISINAU (Reuters) -The breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria cut heating and hot water supplies to households on Wednesday after Russia stopped supplying gas to central and eastern Europe via Ukraine. The severing of the gas flow was felt immediately in the mainly Russian-speaking territory of about 450,000 people, which split from Moldova in the early 1990s as the Soviet Union collapsed. Russia has about 1,500 troops stationed there.
Snowfall totals are expected to range between 10-30 centimeters before transitioning to rain
Green hydrogen is a crucial component in the global effort to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors, like long-haul transportation, construction, and manufacturing. A process first discovered in the early 19th
Hundreds of people cannot return home, roads are closed and train services cancelled due to flooding.
2025 will kick off with a widespread snow event blanketing Quebec, including Montreal and other major regions
North Atlantic right whales should live well past 100 years, but threats to the endangered species, including from commercial crab and lobster fishing, have cut their lifespan to a fraction of that, a recent study suggests.Published in the journal Science Advances, the study focused on southern right whales, which aren't endangered and can live up to 130 years. However, as southern and northern right whales are closely related, lead author Greg Breed said the study "confirmed the sad state of af
LONDON (AP) — Parts of the United Kingdom were flooded Wednesday as heavy rains and powerful winds continued to disrupt New Year’s celebrations.
Researchers at the University of British Columbia have found evidence suggesting high levels of road salt in B.C. streams can cause death of salmon eggs and deformities in young salmon, and they hope their results will cause cities to adopt "smarter salting practices."
(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian miner Serra Verde Group is boosting production of rare earth metals at a time of growing trade friction between the US and China, the world’s dominant supplier of minerals critical to technology.Most Read from BloombergIs This Weird Dome the Future of Watching Sports?NYPD Seeking Gunmen After 10 People Wounded Outside Queens VenueDetroit’s Michigan Central Is the Building Revival Story of 2024Burned Out Parents Need Better Public SpacesA Commuting Resolution for 2025: Ri
It may be a cruel irony that a dead whale washed ashore in Wine Harbour, N.S., in December about two kilometres from a proposed whale sanctuary that is once again readjusting its timeline. For years, the Whale Sanctuary Project hoped to see orcas, belugas and the like from marine parks retired in an enclosure on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore. Charles Vinick, CEO of the Whale Sanctuary Project, said the U.S.-based charity at one point was optimistic 2024 would be that year. "We have consistently po
If you have clear skies, don't miss out on seeing the strongest meteor shower of winter!
A grieving orca mother who made headlines more than six years ago for carrying her dead newborn calf for 17 days after its death is sadly repeating history after the death of her newest calf in recent days.
Some parts of the North West saw almost a month’s worth of rain within 48 hours.