WATCH: Crews battle flames at southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex

CBC

People camped outside Lemay Forest in the St. Norbert neighbourhood say they're there in protest of the continued removal of acres of a forest on private property.Cat Gauthier, a member of a coalition advocating for the protection of the land, said at least six people have been camping out in a stretch of public space since Friday. She says the group lit up a sacred fire that will continue burning "until there is intervention by the city to stop the tree removal." "This is sacred land. We are ti