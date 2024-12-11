Watch: Daniel Penny lashes out at ‘arrogant’ prosecutors after acquittal

Daniel Penny was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide over the death of Jordan Neely - John Lamparski/Getty Images North America

A former Marine who was acquitted of fatally choking a homeless man on the New York City subway has attacked the “arrogant” prosecutors who brought the case.

In his first interview since being found not guilty, Daniel Penny said the Manhattan District Attorney’s office was trying to “get me on something” after he put Jordan Neely in a chokehold to restrain him when he was acting in an erratic and threatening manner.

Mr Penny said that prosecutors had a “lack of understanding of public perception of crime” and they never should have charged him.

Mr Penny, 26, was acquitted earlier this week of criminally negligent homicide over the death of Mr Neely, 30, in March last year.

A judge had earlier directed the jury to clear Mr Penny of the more serious charge of manslaughter.

The case sparked a national debate about vigilantism, crime and race. Mr Penny is white and Neely, a former Michael Jackson impersonator with severe mental health issues, was black.

Mr Penny did not testify in his defence but has broken his silence in an interview with Fox Nation’s Jeanine Pirro.

He said that by bringing the case the prosecution “really showed their arrogance in kind of their lack of understanding of what’s really happening and the public perception of crime”.

“And no matter whatever anyone says on the news, it’s pretty prevalent,” he said.

According to Mr Penny, the fact that the prosecution was willing to dismiss the manslaughter charge for a lesser one “showed that they were going to get me on something”.

Mr Penny also appeared to attack policies enacted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has defended his bail reforms even though they have put more violent offenders back on the streets.

He said: “These are their policies that have clearly not worked, that the people, the general population are not in support of yet they – their egos are too big just to admit that they’re wrong and they can’t reverse what they’ve done, because that’s a political suicide for them, I guess.”

In the interview Mr Penny said that he intervened when Neely entered the subway car because he said he was “going to kill people”.

Assessing his behaviour, Mr Penny believed Neely was on the drug K2, a synthetic form of marijuana which causes people to act erratically.

Mr Penny described how he got up from his seat after looking at the scared faces of mothers and children on their way to school as Neely went up to them while “talking crazy”.

Once he put Neely in the chokehold, Mr Penny said he struggled with his “extraordinary strength” that made him “gasp” from the effort.

A courtroom sketch of a video showing Mr Penny putting Neely in a chokehold - Jane Rosenberg

After the incident he voluntarily went to a police precinct to be questioned but Mr Penny claimed that detectives were “trying to get me to say what they wanted me to say”.

He said: “At some point when they came back and asked me another question, I was like, you know what, these guys are really trying to get me to say something that I didn’t do. They’re trying to admit to something that I didn’t do.”

The Telegraph has contacted Mr Bragg’s office for comment.

In a statement after the verdict, Mr Bragg said he respected the jury’s decision but lamented the “unacceptable” way the prosecution team had been targeted with “hate and threats”.