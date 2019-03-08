Watch: Daredevils go to extreme lengths to find fresh snow in Austria

Three daredevils went to extreme lengths to experience fresh snow – resorting to abseiling 50 metres down from a zeppelin onto a mountain-top in the Austrian Alps.

Stefan Ager, Andreas Gumpenberger, and Fabian Lentsch enjoyed clear runs on the 2,233-metre high Kleiner Valkastiel mountain.

They took it in turns to either ski or snowboard down, into the Brandnertal Valley.

It took the crew two years of intensive preparation to make this project a success.

