Watch: David Rush bursts balloon record on 'Spain's Got Talent'

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Serial Guinness World Record-breaker David Rush made it to the semi-finals of Spain's Got Talent and managed to burst 28 balloons with thrown chopsticks in 30 seconds.

Rush, who holds the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles, took aim at the title for the most balloons burst with chopsticks in 30 seconds, with the number to beat standing at 15.

"A couple of things didn't go quite as planned -- one balloon was disqualified for being after the time limit, and two burst simultaneously with another balloon -- but the experience was unforgettable," Rush said. "The adrenaline, the challenge, and the opportunity to perform in front of such an amazing crowd were truly surreal."

Despite the disqualifications, Rush still managed to take the record with 28 balloons burst.