How To Watch This Week’s Democratic National Convention & What The News Networks Have Planned

The 2024 Democratic National Convention takes place in Chicago at the United Center beginning Monday, August 19 and runs until Thursday, August 22. Programming begins as early as 7 a.m. local time/8 a.m. ET with delegation breakfasts, and blocs of events are broken up into morning, midday and evening sessions. Primetime events takes place in the evening starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Networks providing comprehensive coverage of the DNC include ABC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, PBS and more. Detailed outlines of segments and their times on the networks covering the convention can be found below.

ABC

ABC News’ coverage Monday and Tuesday will feature one hour of primetime at 10 p.m. ET and two hours on Wednesday and Thursday starting at 9 ET. Coverage can be accessed on the ABC channel, ABC News Live and Hulu. Primetime coverage will stream on the network’s 24/7 streaming news channel. “World News Tonight” editor David Muir will lead coverage.

Coverage from Chicago will include Kyra Phillips leading starting at 1 p.m. ET, and anchor Kayna Whitworth will continue coverage beginning at 5 p.m. ET. Lindsey Davis will anchor a special edition of ABC News Live Prime from 7-9 p.m. ET. Muir will anchor ABC News Live coverage from 9-10 p.m. ET on Monday and Tuesday. ABC News Live will begin simulcasting ABC network programming at 10 p.m. ET on Monday and Tuesday and 9 ET on Wednesday and Thursday, and Davis will anchor continued coverage from 11 p.m.-midnight ET. Viewers can also find coverage via ABC NewsOne, ABC News Live, ABC News Digital, ABC News Radio and Good Morning America.

CNN

CNN’s coverage begins Sunday with anchor Jake Tapper’s State of the Union starting at 9 a.m. ET from Chicago’s United Center. Tapper’s hosted segment will make way for special editions of CNN Newsroom with Jessica Dean, Erin Burnett OutFront, Anderson Cooper 360, The Source with Kaitlan Collins, NewsNight with Abby Phillip and Laura Coates Live. The CNN-Politico Grill will also provide exclusive events in Chicago. Harry Enten will report live and talk to lawmakers, celebrities and more there.

On through Thursday coverage on CNN will take place from 5 a.m.-noon ET.

Audiences can find CNN’s Democratic National Convention coverage at CNN.com/DNC, via livestream with a cable log-in via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps where available, CNN International, CNN en Español and on CNN Max for Max subscribers.

CNN en Español will start coverage on Sunday with correspondents offering updates throughout network programming and on CNNEspanol.com. Starting Monday, senior political anchor Juan Carlos López will broadcast Directo USA live to audiences from Chicago all week. CNN en Español will cover the convention on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 p.m.-midnight ET.

CNN International coverage takes place Sunday from 7 p.m.-midnight ET, and Monday-Thursday from 4 p.m.- 2 a.m. ET.

C-SPAN

C-SPAN will have coverage live from Chicago from Sunday through Thursday on C-SPAN, C-SPAN.org and the C-SPAN Now App.

FOX NEWS

Fox News Media’s DNC programming will take place Sunday through Friday across Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox News Audio, Fox News Digital and Fox Nation.

Starting at 10 a.m. ET Sunday, broadcast coverage will run until 9 a.m. PT/ET. Monday through Thursday coverage will contain primetime hours at 10 p.m. ET and 11 p.m. ET. as well as various segments from either 6-9 p.m. ET or 9 a.m.-6 p.m. ET. FBN’s live programming from Chicago will include Varney & Co. (9 a.m.-noon ET) and The Bottom Line at 6 p.m. ET. FBN will also air the night’s speeches from 7-10 p.m. ET followed by a simulcast of FNC’s programming at 10 p.m. ET.

MSNBC

MSNBC will deliver full coverage and analysis, with coverage Monday-Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. ET, with the last segment starting at midnight ET.

MSNBC on YouTube will livestream the DNC in its entirety all four days. Both MSNBC.com and the MSNBC app will feature a suite of analysis and reaction from the convention throughout the week, starting with columns by hosts, analysts, and contributors.

NBC

NBC News’ special primetime coverage includes Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie headlining more than seven hours of daily coverage on broadcast, streaming and via NBCNews.com and the NBC News app. Holt and Guthrie will anchor nightly news segments at 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 9-11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Holt will also anchor special editions of NBC Nightly News live from Chicago at 6:30 p.m. ET all four nights of the DNC. Guthrie will co-anchor Today from the host city beginning at 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. More coverage from the convention will take place from 4-11 p.m. ET.

NEWSMAX

Newsmax will start DNC coverage Monday with live broadcasts from three locations in the United Center.

Shows will have their regular time slots and hosts during the week. Bianca De La Garza will anchor her show, Newsline, from noon-2 p.m. ET from the United Center. At 4 p.m. ET, John Bachman and Bianca De La Garza will provide reports and analysis from the Newsmax desk. At 8 p.m. ET, Rob Finnerty will host Prime News live from San Francisco. Greg Kelly and Mercedes Schlapp will round out coverage every evening from 10 p.m.-midnight.

Newsmax’s streaming channel N2 will have Bachman covering live.

SPECTRUM NEWS

Spectrum News will feature extensive coverage via the Spectrum News App on mobile, Xumo Stream Box, Roku and Apple TV streaming devices. Throughout the four-day event, Spectrum News reporters including chief national reporter Josh Robin along with Kevin Frey, Evan Kaslof, Taylor Popielarz and Cassie Semyon will lead coverage.

Spectrum News NY1’s political anchor Errol Louis will host primetime specials recapping the day’s events each night on all Spectrum stations from 8-8:30 p.m. ET and again from 10-11:30 p.m. ET.

PBS

PBS’ live coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET Monday. Coverage from Chicago will include reporting from PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López and senior correspondent Judy Woodruff, analysis from Washington Post opinion writer Jonathan Capehart, New York Times op-ed columnist David Brooks, and editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report Amy Walter. All coverage will be co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett. PolitiFact’s fact-checking reporting and research will appear across PBS News programming as part of a partnership for the 2024 election cycle.

