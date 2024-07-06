How to watch Diaz vs Masvidal: TV channel, live stream and PPV price for boxing tonight

Back in action: UFC legend Nate Diaz lost to Jake Paul on his professional boxing debut last summer (Getty Images)

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal go head to head inside the boxing ring tonight.

It’s a highly-anticipated rematch between the former UFC rivals, who have already fought once already to date inside the octagon.

That was as the headline act at UFC 244 in New York back in November 2019, when a dominant Masvidal was handed a stoppage victory and picked up the inaugural ‘BMF’ title after the cage-side doctor ruled that Diaz could not continue following the third round with a nasty cut over his right eye that was dripping with blood.

Now the pair meet again, but with boxing gloves on instead as they contest a 10-round light-heavyweight bout at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

It is only a second-ever professional boxing bout for Masvidal and first for almost two decades, while Diaz’s pro debut in the sport resulted in a points defeat by Jake Paul last summer.

There is also plenty to look forward to on tonight’s stacked undercard, including the return of veteran former two-time middleweight world champion Daniel Jacobs and the next step in the exciting young career of one of the sport’s biggest prospects in Curmel Moton.

Here’s where to watch Diaz vs Masvidal live tonight.

Where to watch Diaz vs Masvidal

TV channel and live stream: The event is being broadcast live via DAZN pay-per-view at a cost of £24.99.

