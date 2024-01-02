Japan Airlines: 379 passengers and crew miraculously escape disaster as plane bursts into flames at Tokyo Haneda airport

A major fire engulfed a plane carrying hundreds of passengers on a runway at Japan's Tokyo Haneda airport on Tuesday.

All 379 passengers and crew on board miraculously evacuated the aircraft, Japan Airlines later confirmed.

The aircraft is understood to have been involved in a crash with a Japan coast guard aircraft. The coast guard confirmed it is investigating the reports.

Local news outlets reported that one person from aboard the coast guard plane had escaped, while five remained missing.

Live footage broadcast by news outlet NHK showed the Japan Airlines plane burst into flames shortly after it landed on the runway in Tokyo.

Video: a JAL plane caught fire while landing at Tokyo's Haneda Airport this evening. Fire crews are on scene trying to extinguish the blaze. pic.twitter.com/YCVB4tPMRL — Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) January 2, 2024

A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the plane was Flight 515, originating from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido.

It was not immediately clear if there were injuries.

Dramatic footage showed a large burst of fire erupt from the side of the plane as it taxied along the Tarmac. The area around on the wing then caught fire, as flames issued from the aircraft's windows.

Passengers somehow managed to escape the flames with their lives

A still from a video captured by a passenger, from on board the plane (X / @alto_maple)

Later video showed fire crews working to put out the fire with streams of water. The flames had spread to much of the plane.

Footage on X, formerly Twitter, showed passengers inside the smoke-filled cabin of the plane.

Video captured by a passenger showed flames and smoke coming the plane's wing area as the aircraft travelled along the runway.

Images showed passengers fleeing the burning aircraft using stairs.Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many people travel over the New Year holidays.

This is a breaking story...