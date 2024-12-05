Watch Drew Barrymore present 'Wicked' star Ariana Grande with antique Glinda wand

Drew Barrymore is defying expectations with Ariana Grande.

The talk show host had the "Wicked" star on the show to discuss the hit movie musical when she gave the singer an emotional surprise — Glinda's original wand from the iconic 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz."

Grande stars as Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba in "Wicked," the record-setting film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical.

Barrymore said the wand was previously owned by the Smithsonian before moving to private hands, but loaned the antique piece to "The Drew Barrymore Show."

The gesture rendered the pop star speechless for a beat before she gathered herself. "Are you serious right now?" Grande then jokingly walked away with the wand: "Thank you guys, it's been fun."

Grande and Erivo have been open about how emotional they have been on the press tour for "Wicked," calling the experience of filming the movie "life changing."

Ariana Grande as Glinda the Good in the "Wicked" movie musical.

"People think we need to go to an asylum. People think we need to be locked up," Grande told Buzzfeed UK last month.

"We have therapists. This is good. We're just really happy," Erivo said. Grande added: "We're fine. We're just grateful people."

From left, Margaret Hamilton, Judy Garland and Billie Burke in "The Wizard of Oz," 1939, Turner Ent. Co.

Last month, "Wicked" debuted with $114 million in the U.S. and Canada and $164.2 million globally, a record for a Broadway musical adaptation, and had one of the highest-grossing second weekends ever.

It was the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical, ahead of the global debut of Universal's 2012 release "Les Miserables," according to the studio.

With "Gladiator II," an informal double feature dubbed "Glicked" by fans, the films brought in a combined $169.5 million at domestic theaters, helping lift the weekend box office to $201.9 million. It's the highest-grossing weekend in North America since the July opening of "Deadpool & Wolverine," according to Comscore.

Contributing: Lisa Richwine and Dawn Chmielewski, Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Drew Barrymore gifts Ariana Grande with sweet 'Wicked' surprise