Watch: Drink driver careers through maize field before fatal head-on crash

A drunk driver careered through a field of maize as he tried to evade police before he killed a motorist in a head-on crash.

Footage captured from a helicopter showed Marcin Jablonski, 44, driving through the crops in a stolen Land Rover Defender while being pursued by police officers in Norfolk.

In the video, one Norfolk Constabulary officer can be heard saying Jablonski is “into the crops” with colleagues advised not to chase him as he drives through 6ft-tall plants.

The minute-long clip then shows Jablonski emerge onto an A-road after leaving the field before losing control of the Land Rover and crashing into an oncoming Nissan Juke.

Aisatou Mballow-Baldeh, who was driving the Juke, was declared dead at the scene following the collision.

Jablonksi was jailed for 12 years at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, while his son Thomaz Urbaniak, 26, who was a passenger, was jailed for two years.

The fatal crash on August 13 was described as a “tragedy” by Det Insp David McCormack of Norfolk police who said the offenders had caused “terrible suffering”.

Footage from a National Police Air Service helicopter released after Jablonski was sentenced shows him failing to stop for two police cars and an unmarked police vehicle near Earsham.

An officer can be heard saying on the police radio that Jablosnki had “bullied his way” around one of the cars before “pushing forward” into the field.

As Jablosnki ploughs through the crops, the officer says: “Right people, I suggest you don’t follow him through this field because he’s got better capability than you have, I think.”

Jablonski then emerges onto the A143 as the officer describes his movement as “not high speed”, adding, ”I think he may have taken some damage”.

The video shows the Land Rover veering onto a grass verge and swerving into the path of the incoming Nissan as the officer shouts “crash, crash, crash”.

An examination of the Land Rover found that the vehicle had suffered extensive damage before the crash while driving through the crop field.

The damage was so significant it led to a complete and catastrophic failure of the vehicle’s offside front steering and inbuilt computer.

The trail of destruction left in the maize field - East Anglia News Service

Jablonski, who was found to have been at least twice the legal drink drive limit, was also disqualified from driving for 13 years.

Urbaniak, of Newmarket, Suffolk, was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Det Insp McCormack said: “It’s impossible to put into words the truly awful impact of this tragedy, and our thoughts remain with Mrs Mballow-Baldeh’s husband, family, and friends.

“Jablonski and Urbaniak’s decision to drive on that day, drive a stolen vehicle and drive so recklessly without a second thought for anyone else who happened to be on that road at the same time, just going about their day-to-day business, is heartbreaking.

“They had every opportunity to stop and they chose not to, and that decision had devastating consequences and caused terrible suffering that was wholly avoidable.”

The incident was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is conducting an independent investigation.