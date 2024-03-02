Watch: Drone smashes into St Petersburg apartment building

At least six people were injured when a suspected Ukrainian drone slammed into an apartment building in St Petersburg and exploded on Saturday.

The incident came hours after a Russian strike on Odesa destroyed a tower block and killed five people.

Alexander Beglov, the mayor of St Petersburg, said that the drone had hit a district in the northeast of the city.

“There are no casualties. The glazing of the balconies of two houses was partially damaged. Residents of the affected apartments were evacuated,” he said.

Video from the alleged drone strike showed a flash near an apartment block shortly after 7am, followed by a loud explosion.

The front of the building is damaged with blown-out windows, damaged balconies and shattered glass - AP

Residents told the Fontanka.ru news website that they thought the drone may have been targeting the nearby Ruchi oil depot.

“It practically flew over us,” one of Fontanka’s readers was quoted as saying. “We were walking the dog at seven in the morning and the noise was terrible. My husband managed to see it – like an aeroplane.”

Ukrainian drones have struck a gas terminal near St Petersburg but this is the first time that they have hit the city. St Petersburg lies around 650 miles north of Ukraine and is close to the borders of Estonia and Finland.

Ukrainian forces have said that they see industrial projects in Russia as fair targets. Last week, its drones struck a steel plant in central Russia.

Firefighters gather near the apartment block - Stringer/REUTERS

In Ukraine, a Russian drone crashed into a nine-storey residential block in Odesa in the early hours of Saturday.

A three-year-old boy was among the five people killed. Video showed children’s toys amongst the rubble of a smoking and badly damaged apartment block.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa region, said that the attack was part of a systematic Kremlin campaign to terrorise Ukrainians.

“Russia continues to fight civilians. These are the night attacks of the Shaheds,” he said. “One of the enemy drones hit a residential building in Odesa. Eighteen apartments were destroyed.”

Ukraine’s air force said that it had shot down 14 of 17 Russian drones overnight and that debris from one of the destroyed drones had hit the apartment block in Odesa.