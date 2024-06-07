Watch: Drug dealer jumps into river to avoid arrest before collapsing with exhaustion

A drug dealer jumped into a river to evade arrest before collapsing in a heap of exhaustion.

Flynn Jeffries ran from police officers in St Neots, Cambridgeshire, after they spotted him sitting on a fence with a man bag and smelling of cannabis.

He tried to evade arrest by jumping into a river but only stayed in the water for a few minutes before getting out to meet officers.

Bodycam footage from one of the officers shows Jeffries panting heavily and lying on the river bank in exhaustion.

He was arrested after officers found £2,000 worth of drugs in his man bag, which he had tied to some hanging branches while in the river.

Officers approached a member of the public with a paddleboard to help them retrieve the bag, which contained cocaine, ecstasy and ketamine, as well as £325 in cash.

Jefferies, of Parker Close, Eynesbury, was sentenced to three years and 11 months in prison on Tuesday.