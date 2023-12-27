WATCH: Drying out, some sun returns Thursday

The Canadian Press

FREDERICTON — Environment Canada says parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia could receive freezing rain later this week for at least four hours. The weather agency says "significant" freezing rain is possible on Friday, days after the region was hit by two windstorms that knocked out power for thousands. Southern New Brunswick, except for the Fundy coast, could be hit by freezing rain early Friday morning before it changes to snow later in the day. Parts of northern mainland Nova Scotia could r