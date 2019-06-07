How to Watch EA Play

This year’s EA Play is going to kick off the pre-E3 events the weekend ahead of E3 has come to be known for— sure the event isn’t technically until June 11, but games publishers like Electronic Arts (EA) are ready to reveal what they have in the works, and we’re ready to cover the highlights here at Variety!

EA plans to reveal news about upcoming games, including “Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order,” and it will show off some developments for current games, including “Battlefield V” and “Apex Legends.”

EA Play is coming to the Hollywood Palladium from June 8 to 9. For anyone who can’t make it out to Los Angeles for all the gaming excitement (and that’s most of us, right?) EA will be livestreaming its EA Play showcase starting Saturday, June 8 at 9:30 a.m. PT— although the countdown starts at 9:15 a.m. PT if you want to get your Twitch or Youtube stream ready and still have time to get a cup of coffee or grab your lunch, depending on what time zone you’re in!

Each game will get 30 minutes on the stream. Here’s the schedule for what EA will cover, in Pacific and Eastern times for your convenience:

See any games you’re hyped for? You can tune in to the stream on the EA official Twitch channel or on its YouTube channel.

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.

