Here’s when to watch the eclipse in Raleigh on Monday: Check out our graphic

We’ll have great viewing in the Triangle for Monday’s eclipse, with a weather forecast here calling for mostly sunny skies.

And even though North Carolina is outside the path of totality, we’ll still see more than 80% of the sun eclipsed by the moon.

This will be the last total eclipse visible in North America until 2045.

Check our graphic to find out exactly when is the best time to see the eclipse in Raleigh.

Don’t forget your eclipse glasses

Be sure to only view the eclipse with glasses that are made for that purpose or you will risk permanent damage to your eyes.

