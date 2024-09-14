Watch: Ed Davey jet-skis to Lib Dem conference in Brighton

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey arrived at his party’s autumn conference on a jet-ski.

Sir Ed said people are “absolutely ecstatic” as the party’s autumn conference began in Brighton on Saturday (14 September).

At its first conference since the party won 72 MPs in July’s general election, Sir Ed described the mood as “very excited”.

He said: “People are absolutely ecstatic about the historic result the Liberal Democrats won.

“72 MPs makes us the biggest Liberal or Liberal Democrat parliamentary party for over 100 years.

“The third party again, and the strongest third party for over 100 years. So we want our voice to get heard.”