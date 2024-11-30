How to watch Edwards vs Yafai: TV channel and live stream for boxing tonight

How to watch Edwards vs Yafai: TV channel and live stream for boxing tonight

Long-term rivals Sunny Edwards and Galal Yafai finally meet in a boxing showdown later tonight.

The two will clash in Birmingham with the vacant WBC interim world flyweight title on the line, renewing hostiles from their days in the amateur ranks.

Edwards in on the comeback trail following his loss to Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez back in December and beat Adrian Curiel in June.

Olympic gold medallist Yafai, meanwhile, has won all eight of his professional fights.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the fight this evening.

How to watch Edwards vs Yafai

TV channel and live stream: The card is being broadcast live this weekend via DAZN. Coverage of the cards starts at 7pm GMT and the ring walks are expected at around 10.50pm - though that depends on how the earlier fights unfold.

A subscription to the platform currently starts from £14.99 a month in the UK.