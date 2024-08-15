Watch: Elephant becomes 'drama queen' when surprised by rhino

Clearly, elephants do not appreciate surprise encounters involving other large animals. But do they have to be so dramatic?

The accompanying footage, shared Wednesday by South Africa’s MalaMala Game Reserve, shows an elephant reacting loudly and frightfully after coming face to face with a rhinoceros.

“An elephant being a bit of a drama queen,” MalaMala joked via X.

x.com

On Instagram, MalaMala pointed out that the bluff-charging rhino is brave despite missing a weapon with which it was born.

“No horn, no problem,” reads the description. (Rhino horns, which are sought by poachers, are sometimes removed in the wild to keep the animals safe.)

The footage was captured by David den Hartog, a ranger who might be among those heard chuckling while witnessing the amusing scene.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Watch: Elephant becomes 'drama queen' when surprised by rhino