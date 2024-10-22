Watch Eli Manning's Golden Retriever Hank Adorably Interrupt Athlete During Live Broadcast

"I don't know if there will be a dog on the field in the game tonight," Eli's brother Peyton said after the surprise interruption

x Eli Manning and his dog Hank

Peyton and Eli Manning got an adorable four-legged surprise on the latest edition of the ManningCast.

While reacting to the Baltimore Ravens versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday, Oct. 21, the brothers were met with an unexpected appearance of Eli's golden retriever, Hank.

The visit occurred as Peyton coached Eli through a pocket movement drill that had him shuffling through football bags on the ground.

After Peyton instructed him to throw the ball, Hank ran on screen, causing Peyton to hilariously say, "I don't know if there will be a dog on the field in the game tonight."

x Eli Manning's golden retriever interrupts "ManningCast" broadcast

Eli gave Hank a sweet hug and rubs before he and his brother proceeded with their show.

Hank joined his family after the death of his King Charles Cavalier Chester, whom he and his wife Abby McGrew adopted before the birth of their two eldest daughters, Ava, 13, and Lucy, 11. The couple is also parents to Caroline, 9, and Charlie, 6.

"Going through a loss of a dog for the first time was tough last year when we lost Chester, who was 12 years old. My wife and I's first dog, even before we had kids, and tough for everybody," Eli told PEOPLE in January.

x Eli Manning and his golden retriever, Hank

"But now we have Hank, a big golden retriever who brings a lot of joy and a lot of work. But to see the bond that the kids have with him, and the fun and the joy, has been awesome," he continued.

Speaking to how dogs have been an important part of his family, he recalled Chester being present "through a lot of things."

x Eli Manning and Hank the golden retriever

“Bringing kids home for the first time and introducing them to the dog and seeing that reaction. He was by my side as I'm writing speeches when I'm retiring from football," said Eli. "He sat at my feet every night as I was studying film for the Giants for many years."

