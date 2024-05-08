Watch: Elite French police storm building in Olympics terror attack rehearsal

GIGN members break into the building as part of the hostage rescue drill - CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/REUTERS

Elite French forces are leaving nothing to chance before the opening of the Paris Olympics on July 26.

Facing a security situation described by the interior ministry as the most challenging in modern history, members of the GIGN, a top tactical unit, have been preparing to confront the worst-case scenarios.

In one of the final dress rehearsals, around 50 khaki-clad men riding on a black armoured truck approached an abandoned office building on the outskirts of Paris and blew open a second-storey window with an explosive device.

After clearing shards of glass from the window frame, they stormed the graffiti-covered building in search of hostages – played by junior members of the gendarmerie – held inside.

The GIGN squad are lifted off by an army helicopter during the drill - CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/REUTERS

Flames erupt from the window of the building after explosives are used to blow it open - CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/REUTERS

Founded after the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre, in which 11 Israelis died in an attack by a Palestinian militant group, the GIGN is responsible for freeing hostages, counter-terrorism operations and other high-risk raids.

Their first job related to the 2024 Olympics was to secure the arrival of the Olympic torch in Marseille on Wednesday evening.

Perhaps the biggest challenge will be the July 26 opening ceremony in Paris when 300,000 people will line the banks of the Seine to watch a barge parade along a four-mile stretch of the river.

The GIGN will place two plain-clothes officers on each barge carrying athletes, while sharpshooters will be installed on roofs and forces deployed below in the city streets.

Ghislain Rety, the commander of the GIGN, said his team was ready.

“It would be dishonest to say there is no risk, but it is minimised as much as possible,” he said.

In all, around 50,000 French police and soldiers will secure Paris during the Games, with additional help from several thousand foreign security officials.