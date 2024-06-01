How to watch the Epsom Derby 2024 FOR FREE: TV channel, live stream, start time and latest odds today

Aidan O’Brien is once again the man to beat in the 245th running of the Epsom Derby this afternoon.

The trainer has a record nine wins in this iconic race and there is every chance he reaches double figures, with City of Troy the favourite to make it back-to-back victories for O’Brien and Ryan Moore, after last year’s success for Auguste Rodin.

Stablemate Los Angeles also appears to have a strong chance, with Ambient Friendly also well-fancied despite a surprise switch of jockey from Callum Shepherd to Robert Havlin.

What time does the Epsom Derby start?

The 2024 Epsom is set to be run at 4:30pm this afternoon, Saturday June 1.

It is the sixth race on the card, with two more following it to complete the day of racing at Epsom.

How to watch the Epsom Derby 2024

TV channel: In the UK, the Epsom Derby is being shown live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage of the afternoon’s racing beginning at 1:30pm BST.

Full coverage of the Derby itself will come after the previous race at 3:45pm, with the feature getting underway at 4:30pm.

Live stream: The race will also be available to watch live and for free online via the ITVX app and website.

Epsom Derby latest odds

City Of Troy 11/4

Los Angeles 9/2

Ambiente Friendly 6/1

Ancient Wisdom 13/2

Dancing Gemini 11/1

Macduff 12/1

Diera Mile 16/1

Voyage 18/1

Bellum Justum 20/1

Euphoric 20/1

Dallas Star 33/1

Gods Window 33/1

Kamboo 40/1

Sayedaty Sadaty 40/1

Mr Hampstead 66/1

Tabletalk 80/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).