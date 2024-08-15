WATCH: Ernesto to bring dangerous rip currents to Carolina beaches
The current forecast does not yet go out far enough to reach the Maritimes. (Canadian Hurricane Centre)Tropical storm Ernesto, currently growing in strength east of Puerto Rico and forecast to become a hurricane, is expected to turn north on a path that could include the Maritimes.This is still a very early forecast, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin."That track could change, but right now it does take it brushing by, at least, the Nova Scotia coastline, and that would put P.E.I. in the track
With Hurricane Ernesto now churning away from Puerto Rico, forecasters are keeping an eye on its future path in the Atlantic, including potential impacts to Canada's East Coast.
Last Sunday morning, as L.A. County lifeguards planned to tow a 51-foot fin whale carcass 20-plus miles offshore, Keith Poe was in intercept mode. Poe, who tags and photographs great white sharks for scientific research, had hoped to be on site when the carcass was cut loose…
Tell us if you've heard this one before — rain showers and thunderstorms could disrupt your outdoor weekend plans in southern Ontario this upcoming weekend
Severe thunderstorms are possible once again in Alberta and Manitoba on Thursday. Large hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain will be the main threats. Stay alert to the changing conditions in your area
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on the storm risk for Wednesday and Thursday.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan, one of the most earthquake-prone nations on earth, issued its first-ever “megaquake advisory” last week after a powerful quake struck off the southeastern coast of the southern main island of Kyushu.
If you’re ready to move on from a purely gasoline-fueled vehicle but you’re not ready to go fully electric, you have two choices. You can get a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid vehicle. But which one is best? The experts at Edmunds will help you decide.
The person who was killed worked at a remote radar site in Canada's Arctic region.
HALIFAX — Hurricane Ernesto is expected to track "well south" of Nova Scotia by the time the storm approaches the Atlantic region on Monday, the Canadian Hurricane Centre says.
The Orkney Native Wildlife Project has spent nearly £8m trapping thousands of stoats since 2019.
A hurricane warning remains in effect for Bermuda as Hurricane Ernesto, currently a Category 1 storm, could strengthen as it barrels its way north in the western Atlantic.
The type of snake has not been identified
The rainfall deficit for many areas in B.C. is coming to an end with an unfolding pattern change as we head into the weekend. Rain showers and thunderstorms are on tap
The shortages are likely the result of Russia's own strikes on utility infrastructure and have been made worse by high temperatures in Ukraine.
Walsall Council have warned people to stay away from the canal while tests take place.
Hurricane Ernesto dropped torrential rain on Puerto Rico and knocked out power for nearly half of all customers in the U.S. territory Wednesday as it threatened to strengthen into a major hurricane en route to Bermuda. The storm was over open water about 675 miles (1,085 kilometers) south-southwest of Bermuda early Thursday, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph) and moving northwest at 16 mph (26 kph). A hurricane watch was issued for Bermuda, where tropical storm conditions were possible Friday and hurricane conditions were possible Saturday.
This is the moment a poor tiger cub was given a wig by its keepers at a zoo in Puyang, China, on August 7. The joke didn't go down so well with its bear pals, sending them into a frenzy at the sight of the tiger.
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine shot down 17 out of 23 Russia-launched drones during an overnight attack which damaged infrastructure in several regions, the country's air force and local authorities said on Wednesday. The Russian forces also launched two Kh-59/69 guided missiles to attack Ukraine, the air force said. Ukraine's national grid operator Ukrenergo said that Russian drones had hit an energy facility overnight and caused temporary power cuts to consumers in parts of Chernihiv region.
Toyota may be one of the slowest legacy automakers to develop electric vehicles but it could be the first to jettison cars powered only by gasoline. Almost three decades after launching the Prius, its pioneering gasoline-electric hybrid, Toyota is moving to convert most, and eventually maybe all, of its Toyota and Lexus line-up to hybrid-only models, two Toyota executives told Reuters. Toyota's stubborn focus on hybrids over EVs is part of a broader challenge by the world's biggest automaker to the prevailing industry and regulatory orthodoxy that all cars will be electric in the near future.