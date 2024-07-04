Watch: Escaped bull head-butts people in streets of Peru

An escaped bull has caused chaos on the streets of Peru after it charged down a main road and began head-butting members of the public.

CCTV footage of the incident shows police on motorcycles chasing the animal through the town of Santa Anita, located east of Lima, on Wednesday.

The bull weaves through oncoming traffic before running at a passing cyclist and throwing him from his bike.

Moments later the animal is surrounded by emergency vehicles and captured, ending its short-lived rampage.

Its owner was made to cover all damages caused during the event and later arrived to retrieve the runaway bull from the scene, according to local media sources.

No injuries were reported during the incident.