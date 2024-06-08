How to watch European Athletics Championships: TV channel and live stream for Rome 2024 today

The European Athletics Championships continues on Saturday as some of the world’s best go head to head in Rome.

Across six days at the Stadio Olimpico, 50 gold medals will be handed out culminating in a thrilling evening session on Wednesday with the men's and women's 4x100m relay finals and a host of field finales.

There are morning and evening sessions from Friday to Tuesday before the Wednesday climax, and every minute is being broadcast by the BBC across iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Red Button on your TV.

There are 15 medals up for grabs on day one, here how you can watch along.

Where to watch Rome 2024

TV channel and live stream: The whole six days will be broadcast across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Coverage begins at 8.30am on Friday, June 7 and will cover both morning and evening sessions across the first five days and the evening finale on Wednesday, June 12.