Watch Ex-American Express CEO Ken Chenault's DNC convention speech endorsing Kamala Harris

Former American Express CEO Ken Chenault took the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday to offer his endorsement of Kamala Harris from a business-leader's perspective.

Chenault, who now chairs and directs General Catalyst, a venture capital company, fully endorsed Harris saying she is both pro-business and pro-worker. He called America the best place for business and drew a tight link between a strong economy and democracy, saying "both only grow stronger when Americans, despite our differences, are willing to work together."

The Democratic National Committee convention is in Chicago through Thursday and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday is scheduled to formally accept the party's nomination for the 2024 Election.

What to know about Ken Chenault

Who he is: A businessman and entrepreneur, Chenault is the former CEO of American Express

What role he plays: Showing business and industry support for the Harris-Walz ticket

Key quote: "In business, nothing is more important than trust. In America, we have to trust our president will protect democracy. We have to be certain they'll follow the law and serve the nation, not themselves. Business requires stability and certainty that our democracy will endure."

Business executive Ken Chenault speaks during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 20, 2024.

