WATCH: Fellow officer, witness in car with defendant testify about shooting of Burleson cop

Burleson police Lt. Charles Garrett was on his meal break eating a sandwich, drinking a Big Gulp and listening to late night talk radio in the early morning hours of April 14, 2021. It was a quiet night. Until Officer Joshua Lott screamed out on the police radio. He’d been shot.

That’s what Garrett told jurors Tuesday morning, in the second day of the capital murder trial of Jerry Don Elders.

“You’re sitting there eating a peanut butter sandwich in the quiet and the next minute an officer is screaming over the radio that he’s been shot,” Garrett told jurors.

Elders is accused of shooting Lott during a traffic stop, then fleeing the scene and eventually kidnapping 60-year-old Robin Waddell, stealing her pickup truck then killing her.

Elders faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole if the jury finds him guilty of capital murder.

Watch live video from the trial here:

Lott survived the shooting. That may have been, at least in part, because of another officer who was first to show up after Lott cried out over the radio. That officer loaded Lott into his vehicle and took him to the hospital, Garrett told jurors.

Lott pulled Elders over around 4:15 a.m. on April 14, 2021, because of a defective light, Burleson police said at the time. As the officer approached the vehicle on the passenger side, Elders is accused of shooting him through the passenger window.

Lott was shot three times.

Burleson police Officer Joshua Lott left John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth on April 15, 2021, about 38 hours after he was shot three times during a traffic stop.

Jeremy Brewer told jurors Tuesday that the gunshots were deafening.

Brewer was in the car with Elders when the shooting happened, according to police. He testified Tuesday that he didn’t hear Elders say anything after the shooting, but that he probably wouldn’t have been able to hear him even if he did.

Elders hit the gas after shooting Lott and fled until the car caught fire and went off the road, Brewer told the jury. When that happened, he, Elders and a woman who was in the car with them all got out and ran in different directions. Brewer ran into the woods, crossing through creeks and eventually hiding behind a small building near one creek.

Brewer hid there for a while, he said. About 15 minutes after he left his hiding place, he was arrested on drug charges that were filed that same day. He ended up pleading guilty to lesser charges under a plea deal in which he said he would testify in Elders’ trial if he were called as a witness.

Jerry Don Elders is on trial in Johnson County, Texas. He’s accused of shooting and wounding a Burleson police officer and carjacking and killing a woman in 2021.

Garrett told jurors he saw Lott’s police vehicle when he arrived at the scene of the shooting, along with a puddle of blood, Lott’s duty handgun, a single shell casing that matched Burleson police standard issue ammunition for the handgun and his flashlight on the ground, still turned on. They checked Lott’s police vehicle computer and found that he’d run the license plate of a car before he was shot. That vehicle was registered to Elders.

Police put out an order to search for that vehicle.

Garrett marked the evidence and then was sent to the scene of a vehicle fire when a captain arrived, he said. He didn’t yet know that vehicle fire was connected to the shooting of Lott, but his “Spidey senses were tingling,” Garrett said, and he suspected it was somehow connected.

When he arrived, the vehicle had been pulled back onto the road by a wrecker driver who wanted to prevent the fire from spreading to the grass or trees, Garrett testified. There were tote bags and a luggage bag on the side of the road, pulled out of the vehicle by someone who saw it burning and went to make sure it was unoccupied.

After the fire was extinguished, Garrett said, he was able to instruct another officer to run the VIN and see if the vehicle was the same one that Lott had pulled over before he was shot. It was.

Garrett said officers then searched the car and the bags that were pulled out of it, looking for anything they could use to identify people who may have been in the car.

Elders’ attorney questioned Garrett on the permission he had to search the burned vehicle and the bags, seemingly trying to establish grounds for the evidence to be thrown out. The lieutenant said the property was abandoned and there were exigent circumstances.

The trial in Johnson County’s 413th District Court could last two weeks or more. If Elders is found guilty, the trial will enter a second phase for the jury to determine his punishment.