Watch: Filipino American twins wow ‘The Voice’ judges with One Direction cover

San Francisco Bay Area twins Justin and Jeremy Garcia impressed judges during the blind auditions for Season 25 of “The Voice.”

Wowing the judges: The Filipino American siblings received a three-chair turn from Dan + Shay, Chance the Rapper and Reba McEntire during their rendition of One Direction’s 2013 hit song “Story of My Life.” On Tuesday night’s episode, the duo’s performance started with Jeremy playing the keyboard and Justin leading the verse before they came together to harmonize in the chorus.

About the twins: After their performance, the twins discussed their roots and journey in music while their family supported them on the sidelines. Justin and Jeremy are 17-year-old high school seniors from Millbrae, California, who have been performing together since their freshman year.

Who did they pick?: After a playful back-and-forth with judges competing to coach the twins, the Garcias ultimately chose the country music duo and first-time "The Voice" coaches Dan + Shay.

“That was a fantastic performance,” Shay Mooney told the twins. “From the first time I heard you guys harmonizing, and I found out that it was two people, I was like, ‘We have to turn around. This is amazing.'”

No stranger to the spotlight: The Garcia twins previously garnered attention as viral dancing sensations the Hey Ya Twins in 2011, according to ABS-CBN News. In 2022, they opened for Filipino singers Dingdong Avanzado, Jessa Zaragosa and Jayda at the TFC Revelation concert tour stop in San Francisco.

