Watch: In 'Final Reckoning' teaser, Tom Cruise dangles from small plane

Tom Cruise, seen at the 2023 premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One," does more stunts in "Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is teasing Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise.

In the trailer released Monday, viewers hear a voice say, "Our lives are not defined by any one action. Our lives are the sum of our choices."

The preview shows Cruise, who portrays Ethan Hunt, running from threats and dangling from small plane.

"As seen in the trailer, Tom Cruise wears the same wardrobe as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible -- The Final Reckoning that he did performing the epic stunt for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games closing ceremony on August 11, 2024," a press release states.

Tom Cruise drops into the Stade de France from a wire during the closing ceremony of the Paris Summer Olympic in Paris, France, on August 11. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

During the ceremony, Cruise leapt from the State de France roof, and drove a motorcycle while holding the Olympic flag.

Cruise's seventh Mission Impossible film, Dead Reckoning, landed on Paramount+ in January after generating over $500 million in theaters.

Actor Tom Cruise carries the official Olympic flag after receiving it from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and U.S. gymnast Simone Biles during the closing ceremony of the Paris Summer Olympics on August 11. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI

Final Reckoning also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt.

The film premieres May 23.