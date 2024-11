Space debris burning up in the sky over North Texas Saturday night.

Space debris lit up the sky over North Texas on Saturday night, according to eyewitness videos posted on social media.

Video posted to the North Texas Weather Center Facebook page shows the debris burning up and splitting into pieces in the sky.

The Fort Worth office of the National Weather Service could not confirm what the object was, but it is thought to have been a satellite or other type of space debris and not a meteor shower.