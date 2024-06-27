How to Watch the First 2024 Presidential Debate: Is It Streaming?

The first of several presidential debates ahead of the 2024 election will become the earliest debate scheduled in the history of a campaign as Democratic candidate Joe Biden and Republican candidate Donald Trump face off once again.

Simulcasts and extra coverage will be available to watch on CBS and C-SPAN. CNN will host this first debate in Atlanta, Georgia. There will be no audience present so that the candidates can maximize their allotted time.

Jon Stewart will host live episodes of The Daily Show after the two confirmed debates so far on Comedy Central.

Read on for all the details about how to watch the first presidential debate:

When is the first 2024 presidential debate?

The first of several debates leading up to the presidential election this fall takes place Thursday, June 27 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Where can I watch the first 2024 presidential debate?

The debate will air live on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español. CBS News and C-SPAN will simulcast the debate as well as provide coverage leading up to the event. NewsNation will broadcast “Debate Night with Chris Cuomo” starting at 8 p.m. Eastern and 7 p.m. Central time in addition to a simulcast of the event at 9 p.m. Eastern time. NBC News and MSNBC will simulcast the event as well. NBC News NOW and NBCNews.com will also carry coverage.

ABC News, OAN, Newsmax, Newsmax 2, Noticias Telemundo, PBS and Scripps News round out the networks that will also air the debate. Spectrum News will simulcast the CNN presidential debate on June 27 beginning at 9 p.m. ET and host special post-debate coverage at approximately 10:37 p.m. ET.

CBS’ Norah O’Donnell will anchor coverage starting at 8 p.m. Eastern time on the CBS Television Network. Gayle King, Margaret Brennan, John Dickerson, Major Garrett, Ed O’Keefe and more will join her in the studio in New York City. Robert Costa, Nancy Cordes and Caitlin Huey-Burns will contribute coverage from the site in Atlanta. Weija Jiang, Joel Payne and Terry Sullivan will also offer analysis and reactions.

C-SPAN’s simulcast will be available on C-SPAN2 and C-SPAN Radio. Special programming will be available across all of FOX News Media’s key platforms, including FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio and FOX Nation.

On NewsNation, Chris Cuomo will be joined by anchors Dan Abrams, Elizabeth Vargas and Leland Vittert to debrief the event. Chris Stirewalt, Geraldo Rivera, Bill O’Reilly, Adam Carolla, Anthony Scaramucci, Governor Chris Sununu, Mehdi Hasan and Nina Turner will also join the post-debate telecast.

Will the first 2024 presidential debate be streaming?

Streaming options for the event include CNN Max and CNN.com as well as CBS News News 24/7. C-SPAN.org and the C-SPAN Now app offer more options. The debate also will be shown on Noticias Telemundo, MSNBC on Peacock and MSNBC.com. CNBC will livestream the debate on CNBC.com with a live blog starting at 4 p.m. Eastern time.

Who is moderating the first 2024 presidential debate?

Jake Tapper and Dana Bash will moderate this first debate.

When is the next 2024 presidential debate?

Another debate will be hosted by ABC on Sept. 10, 2024. David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate.

