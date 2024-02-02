Watch: First look at 'Squid Game' Season 2 teases vengeful Player 456

[Source]

Netflix has unveiled a first look at the highly anticipated second season of “Squid Game.”

What we’re seeing: The clip, part of the streamer’s 2024 sizzle reel, picks up from the final moments of the first season and shows protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) — also known as Player 456 — receiving a mysterious call at the airport. Narrowly escaping death from the last Games, he vows to find the caller no matter the cost.

Netflix also released photos from the new season. They show Gi-hun, the Recruiter (Gong Yoo) and a new character played by Park Gyu-young.

About Season 2: “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously shared that the upcoming season will be a natural extension of the first season’s themes, but with a focus on Gi-hun’s transformed character. Aside from Lee Jung-jae and Gong Yoo, Lee Byung-hun (the Front Man) will reprise his role for the new season, while new additions include Park Gyu-young, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Jo Yu-ri, to name a few.

“There will naturally be a flow of events that will lead all the way to the end of the season. I can’t share any details yet, but you know that Seong Gi-hun has become a totally new person by the end of season one, so season two is going to be about what that new Gi-hun is going to do and how things will unfold with this new kind of character,” Hwang told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022.

The “Squid Game” universe: “Squid Game” dropped its first season to massive global fanfare in 2021. To date, it remains Netflix’s most watched series.

The South Korean thriller drama’s success spawned the reality show “Squid Game: The Challenge,” which has also been renewed for a second season. There is also an upcoming “Squid Game” video game.

