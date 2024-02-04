Watch: First video of Clapham chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi

CCTV footage showing Abdul Ezedi at the Tesco store on Caledonian Road

Police have released the first footage of Abdul Ezedi since a chemical attack on a 31-year old woman and her two young daughters in south London.

A nationwide manhunt for Ezedi entered its fourth day on Sunday, with police offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to his arrest.

The CCTV footage shows Ezedi, 35, with significant injuries across his face, entering a Tesco on Caledonian Road in Islington. In the video he is wearing a black jacket and a blue t-shirt.

He is seen walking down the supermarket aisle holding a large bottle of water in his left hand and heading towards a self-checkout till.

Ezedi then pays and unscrews the bottle lid and walks out of the supermarket.

Officers said they believe there are people who know where Ezedi is, who have not come forward, and warned anyone found assisting him faces arrest.

