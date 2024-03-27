Watch: Fleeing suspect clings to door of vehicle he tried to carjack

A suspect was shot by police after being dragged along a highway by a vehicle he was trying to carjack.

Body camera footage, released by police in Lathrop, northern California, shows the culmination of a dramatic car chase involving 40-year-old resident Juan Valdez.

The suspect was shot multiple times by a police officer but survived.

Officers were called to a home in Lathrop following a report of domestic violence in late January but, shortly after their arrival, Valdez jumped into a Nissan Versa and drove off.

After being pursued by several police cars around a residential neighbourhood, the Nissan headed to Interstate 5, one of the state’s main highways.

As police cars closed in on him, Valdez changed direction and started driving the wrong way along the southbound carriageway.

The manoeuvre allowed him to evade capture until he was forced to abandon the car due to tyre damage.

With officers chasing him on foot along the highway, Valdez attempted to carjack a different vehicle.

The video shows his arm attached to the window of the car he targeted as the victim attempted to drive away.

With Valdez hanging off the side, the car came to an abrupt halt at which point he attempted to enter the vehicle through the passenger door.

Fearing for the safety of the driver, a police officer shot Valdez in the arm and chest area.

With the suspect lying on the ground, officers provided medical assistance before an ambulance arrived to take him to hospital.

After he was released from the hospital, Valdez was charged with five offences, including carjacking, false imprisonment, evasion, resisting arrest and committing a crime while out on parole.

