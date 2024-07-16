Watch Florida Rep. Byron Donalds' speech at the Republican National Convention

Florida U.S. House Rep. Byron Donalds took the podium at the Republican National Convention on Monday evening in a speech that focused on his background as the son of a single mother in Brooklyn.

Donalds represents Florida's 19th Congressional District. He recently faced criticism after say that Black people were better off under Jim Crow on the House floor.

The RNC is taking place in Milwaukee through Thursday where former President Donald Trump will formally accept the party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential Election.

What to know about Rep. Byron Donalds

Who he is: Rep. for Florida's 19th Congressional District

What role he plays: Republican U.S. House Rep.

Key quote: "They say they're pro-choice. but not if you want a choice over what your kids are taught."

When and where is the Republican National Convention?

The Republicans' convention will take place over four days, from July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks, will be the main venue for the RNC.

There also will be events at the nearby University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Baird Center.

