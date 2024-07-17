Watch Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's speech at the Republican National Convention

US Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fl, took the podium at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Wednesday emphasizing that he will be Donald Trump's number one ally in Congress if the former president is elected.

In an impassioned speech, the representative for Florida's first congressional district criticized President Joe Biden for high inflation and aid to foreign countries.

"Under Biden-Harris, inflation has gotten so bad, you can no longer bribe Democrat senators with cash alone. You have to use gold bars just so the bribes hold value," Gaetz said.

Gaetz said with Trump's support he will stop taxpayer funding for political campaigns and prevent members of Congress from trading individual stocks.

"President Trump will never defund our police, but he will defund foreign aid to countries that hate us," he added. "And President Trump understands that it isn't racist to check ID for a hunting license or welfare benefits or a fishing license, then it is okay to demand an ID to vote everywhere in this country in every election."

House Ethics Committee currently investigating Gaetz

Gaetz has represented Florida's first congressional district since 2017. He is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for a variety of claims, including sexual misconduct and illegal drug use, which Gaetz denies.

The Republican National Convention is in Milwaukee through Thursday where former President Donald Trump on Thursday will formally accept the party’s nomination for the 2024 Election.

When and where is the Republican National Convention?

The Republicans' convention will take place over four days, from July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks, will be the main venue for the RNC.

There also will be events at the nearby University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Baird Center.

