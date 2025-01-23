Stinky bloom of 'corpse flower' enthrals thousands

Putricia has been placed behind a velvet rope in Sydney's botanic gardens [Getty Images]

An endangered plant known as the "corpse flower" for its putrid stink is blooming in Australia - and captivating the internet in the process, with thousands already tuned in to a livestream to witness its grand debut.

The titan arum plant, housed in the Royal Botanic Gardens of Sydney, blooms only once every few years for just 24 hours.

Affectionately dubbed Putricia, it will release a smell described as "wet socks, hot cat food, or rotting possum flesh".

The long wait to see Putricia fully unfurl has spawned jokes and even a unique lingo in the livestream's chat, with thousands commenting "WWTF", or "We Watch the Flower".

The livestream attracted more than 8,000 simultaneous viewers on Thursday, doubling within hours as the plant's appearance slowly changed.

John Siemon, director of horticulture and living collections at the gardens, compared the spectacle to Sydney's 2000 Olympics, saying "we've had 15,000 people come through the gates before it [the flower] even opened".

"This specimen is around 10 years old. We acquired it from our colleagues in LA Botanic Garden at the age of three, and we've been nurturing it for the last seven years," he told the BBC's Newsday programme.

"[We're] incredibly excited to have our first bloom in 15 years."

After days of inaction, the view on the livestream markedly changed on Thursday as Putricia, comfortably ensconced behind a red velvet rope, began to open up.

As she continues to bloom, viewers can expect to see Putricia unfold a vibrant maroon or crimson skirt, known as a spathe, around her spadix which is the large spike in the middle of the plant.

Occasionally, a visitor pops into the frame as they snap a selfie with the plant.

The gardens has said it is "hard to predict exactly when" Putricia will bloom, but that has not stopped the thousands gathered online.

"I'm back again to see how Putricia is going and I can see she's still taking her time like the queen she is, fair play," wrote one commenter. "This is the slowest burlesque ever," said another.

Yet another person wrote: "Overnight I watched, fell asleep, awoke, watched, fell asleep. I am weak, but Putricia is strong. WWTF."

Other popular acronyms among viewers are WDNRP (We Do Not Rush Putricia) and BBTB (Blessed Be The Bloom).

The titan arum, seen here in the wild in Indonesia, can grow up to 3m tall [Getty Images]

The plant can only be found in the rainforests of Sumatra, Indonesia, where it is known as bunga bangkai - or "corpse flower" in Indonesian. Its scientific name is Amorphophallus titanum, which is derived from Ancient Greek and means "giant misshapen penis".

When in bloom, the plant's long yellow spadix emits a strong odour, often compared to the smell of decaying flesh, to trick pollinators into landing on what they think is rotten meat so they can move pollen between male and female specimens.

It has the world's largest flowering structure, as it can grow up to 3m (10 feet) tall and weigh up to 150kg. The plant contains several hundred flowers in the base of its spadix.

It is endangered in the wild due to deforestation and land degradation.

Putricia is one of several titan arums in Sydney's Royal Botanic Gardens, which last saw one bloom 15 years ago.

But there have been other corpse flower blooms across Australia in recent years, including Melbourne and Adelaide's botanic gardens, each time attracting thousands of curious visitors keen on having a whiff.

There are also a few housed in Kew Gardens in London, where one bloomed in June last year. The titan arum first flowered outside of Sumatra in 1889 in Kew.