Watch grandma's touching reaction to pregnancy of daughter-in-law who lost her own mom

Tiffaney Hefflefinger of Dallas had always dreamed of seeing her mom's excitement at the news she was getting a new grandchild. Sadly, she lost her mom to cancer in 2017. So, when she fell pregnant, Tiffaney did the next best thing. In the absence of her mom, Tiffany decided to surprise her mother-in-law, Gabrielle Fowler, with the announcement. And the moment could not have been more touching.

Watch the video above to see this emotional pregnancy reveal

