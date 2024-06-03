Watch: Grant Shapps told live on TV he is going to lose his seat

Grant Shapps was told on live TV he was predicted to lose his seat at the general election.

The Defence Secretary called Sam Coates, deputy political editor for Sky News, whilst he was on screen presenting the results of YouGov’s first major MRP poll of the campaign, and swiftly hung up the phone after hearing the news.

The poll suggests that Labour is on course to win 422 seats, the most in its history, and the Tories just 140, its smallest number in more than a century.

This would hand Sir Keir Starmer a landslide that eclipses even that of Tony Blair’s historic victory in 1997.

Shortly after the poll was unveiled on Monday afternoon, Mr Coates received a call from Mr Shapps while he was live on Sky News, prompting the journalist to put him on speaker phone and break the bad news.

Mr Coates told him: “Hello Grant Shapps, you’re live on Sky News.”

The Cabinet minister could be heard responding with “hello” in muffled tones.

Mr Coates responded: “I’m in the studio with Sophy Ridge, have you just seen that you’re about to lose your seat according to the Sky News YouGov projection?”

The phone line immediately went silent, before Mr Coates told viewers: “He just put the phone down on me. There we go.”

In a clip of the moment that has been seen more than 200,000 times on Twitter, the journalist then broke out into fits of laughter, commenting: “You can only imagine the aides going, ‘put the phone down! Put the phone down!’.”

Mr Shapps has held his Hertfordshire constituency of Welwyn Hatfield for the Tories since 2005, but YouGov said it was “currently touted as a likely Labour seat”.

The large-scale poll of nearly 60,000 people between May 24 and June 1 also predicts that other Tory Cabinet ministers will lose their seats, including the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, the Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and the education secretary Gillian Keegan.

Other figures around the Cabinet table such as Mark Harper, Alex Chalk, Mel Stride and Michelle Donelan are also forecast to go.

The first MRP poll of the campaign, by Electoral Calculus and released on Friday, also suggested that Mr Shapps would lose his seat in a potential swing to Labour, plus losses for Oliver Dowden, James Cleverly, Kemi Badenoch, David TC Davies and Esther McVey.

An MRP poll uses a multi-level regression and poststratification method – the same formula that accurately predicted the shock result of a hung parliament for Theresa May in 2017.